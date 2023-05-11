Three Armenian servicemen wounded by Azerbaijani shelling — statement

YEREVAN, May 11. /TASS/. Three Armenian servicemen were wounded as a result of Azerbaijani armed forces' shelling of Armenian positions near the village of Sotk, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

“As of 8 a.m. (7 a.m. Moscow time — TASS), the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue artillery and mortar fire against the Armenian positions located in the Sotk. The Armenian side has three wounded. The armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on the ambulance carrying the wounded serviceman,” the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also denied Azerbaijani media reports that the Armenian army was allegedly using Iranian drones. It stressed that Armenia never used Iranian drones in its military activities.