Drones banned in downtown London for King Charles III’s coronation — newspaper

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. Drone flights have been banned in central London during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, which will take place in Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Guardian reported on Friday.

It is noted that the notice banning drone flights below 760 meters in a 4-km radius from central London was made on Thursday "as part of overall security arrangements for the royal event." According to the newspaper’s sources, the Metropolitan Police have purchased anti-drone jamming guns to be used in the event of potential violations.

The coronation of 74-year-old Charles III will be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6, eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), and will be attended by more than 2,200 people from over 200 countries. The guest list will include British royal family members, about 100 heads of state, the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the governors general of the Commonwealth countries, the king’s lord-lieutenants from major administrative regions, representatives from various churches, armed forces and the diplomatic corps, Nobel Prize winners and members of public and charitable organizations and emergency services.