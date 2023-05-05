If Kakhovka dam fails, solution to protect ZNPP to be found — specialist

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A solution will be found to ward off risks for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in case the Kakhovka reservoir’s dam bursts, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern has said.

"Specialists at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are currently working along these lines. They are working preventively to forestall such a risk and such a threat. We have a high degree of certainty that we will be able to prevent the consequences of this kind of a negative scenario," Karchaa said on Radio Russia.

"The regional military-civilian administration is involved there. Technical specialists and the military are working on countermeasures. A solution will be found. Every step that is necessary for protecting the lives and health of the people will be taken," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Karchaa said that the high level of water in the Kakhovka reservoir could not be attributed to natural factors. The redundant water had been accumulated artificially.

On Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS that the level of the Kakhovka reservoir had risen by 17 meters to 2.5 meters above normal. This situation, he stressed, creates certain risks the dam might fail. Rogov speculated that tens of thousands of people might find themselves in a flooded zone.