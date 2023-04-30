US guilty of fomenting conflict in Ukraine — Cuban parliament speaker

HAVANA, April 30. /TASS/. The US leadership is responsible for fueling the conflict in Ukraine and is trying, through media pressure, to blame Russia for the crisis, Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Cuba's parliament, said on Saturday.

"We reiterate on behalf of the Cuban parliament the most vigorous condemnation of the unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia. We oppose the policy of isolating Russia through a powerful media campaign aimed at inciting hatred against Russia, which they seek to blame for the escalation of the conflict. We are well aware of how the US government operates, the true culprit of this problem," he said at a meeting with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Havana. Lazo noted that Cuba also condemns the policy of NATO expansion and bringing NATO closer to Russia's borders.