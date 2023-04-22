Zelensky slaps sanctions on 25 Russians

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions against 25 Russian individuals, including relatives of a businessman and a senator, on Saturday, according to the decrees posted on Zelensky’s website, which enact the resolutions of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Forty people are added to the list, including 25 Russians (one of them also has citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis), eight Malians, four Swiss, two Iranians and one person with undetermined citizenship.

Among the sanctioned Russians are relatives of businessman Vladimir Potanin and members of Senator Suleyman Kerimov’s family.

The ten-year-long sanctions involve blocking assets, limiting trade transactions and transit of resources, banning participation in privatization in Ukraine, suspending economic and financial obligations, and stripping of Ukrainian decorations. The sanctions are imposed against Mali's citizens until August 31, 2023.

Additionally, Zelensky’s office published a list of sanctions against Russian defense and high-tech companies, which includes 322 companies. Among them are Saransk’s Plant of Precision Instruments, Saransk’s Lisma Lighting Engineering Plant, the OJSC Proton-PM engine and heavy machinery manufacturing plant, the Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM), the Russian Federal Security Service’s Orion Scientific and Technological Center, the JSC Radiopriborsnab, the National Center for Laser Systems and Complexes ‘Astrophysics’.