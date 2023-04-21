Nearly 60 people killed in Sudan on first day of holy Islamic holiday — minister

DUBAI, April 21. /TASS/. At least 59 people were killed and around 200 were wounded in clashes in Sudan on the first day of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Sudanese Health Minister Haytham Mohammed Ibrahim said on Friday.

"The number of people wounded during the day is up to 200, including 75 in the state of Khartoum; fifty-nine people were killed," he said in an interview with the Al-Sharq television channel.

According to the minister, the country’s public health system is in dire straits, since many medical establishments have been greatly affected by combat operations. For example, 43 out of 130 hospitals in Khartoum are totally destroyed and the strategic reserve of medicines in South Darfur has been lost in fire.

On Thursday, the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, mediated by Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, clashes between the army and the RSF continued on Friday, as follows from reports by Arab television channels. The sides are accusing each other of attacks on Khartoum’s residential quarters.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 200. According to it, more than 1,000 have been wounded and more than 3,300 have fled their homes.