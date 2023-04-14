Conflict in Ukraine to end when support from US, EU is terminated — Hungary’s Orban

BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. The military conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as the US and the European Union stop providing financial support to Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on the Kossuth radio station on Friday. He stressed that Ukraine was bankrupt in financial and economic terms.

"Ukraine is an economically non-existent country. The question is whether we will preserve Ukraine as such," Orban said. "As soon as the United States and the European Union decide to stop funding the Ukrainian state, the war will end."

"At the moment, the situation is different: Hungarian taxpayers have to support Ukraine through the common European budget. It is bad that the Hungarian minority is still being harassed and persecuted in Ukraine," Orban said. He believes that financial assistance from the United States and the EU enables Ukraine to pay pensions and salaries and keeps the public administration and healthcare systems going.

"Obviously, this situation cannot last long," Orban concluded.