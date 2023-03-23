Western sanctions obstruct shipment of construction vehicles to Syria — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 23. /TASS/. Western sanctions prevent shipment of heavy construction vehicles to Syria, which are necessary for clearing debris in regions affected by the earthquake, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the UN Security Council meeting Thursday.

"According to the available information, despite the so-called humanitarian exemptions, it is impossible to ship heavy construction vehicles to Syria, which are extremely necessary for clearing debris in ruined areas on government-controlled territories," Nebenzya said. "The reason is the same as with fertilizer for Syria: it is a ‘dual-purpose’ product. This is a convenient bureaucratic excuse for Washington and Brussels."

"The effect of reinsurance in the banking sphere, which undermines efforts of humanitarian organizations, also has not gone anywhere. Foreign companies simply refuse to take orders from the UN," the diplomat noted. "We ask the UN Secretariat not to cover for Washington and Brussels."