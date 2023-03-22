Georgian clinic treating Saakashvili considers ex-President’s further stay unfeasible

TBILISI, March 22. /TASS/. The Vivamed Clinic in Tbilisi, where Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili currently undergoes treatment, contacted the Ministry of Justice asking to assess further feasibility of the ex-President’s stay there.

"The Vivamed medical center undeservedly suffers a huge reputational blow [because of the claims] that we either do not want or are unable to treat [Saakashvili], which we consider categorically unacceptable. The medical staff cannot treat anyone forcibly due to medical ethics. Therefore, we have to contact the penitentiary facility’s medical service with a request for assessment of feasibility of Saakashvili’s further stay in the Vivamed clinic," the center said in a statement published Wednesday.

According to the medical center’s administration, Saakashvili, who was transferred to Vivamed on May 12 last year, underwent a full spectrum of examinations and had his treatment plan defined. However, starting in October last year, he has been rejecting the proposed treatment, "especially if a medicine or a procedure affects his indicators in a positive way." During the last month, Saakashvili reportedly stated his lack of confidence in the medical personnel and rejected the proposed treatment plan.