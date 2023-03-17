Donald Trump announces his return on Facebook

NEW YORK, March 18. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had returned to Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia). He announced this in an address on his Facebook page.

Trump posted a short video of one of his past speeches, in which he says the following words: "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business."

Trump was banned from Facebook after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Earlier this year, his account was unblocked, but Trump returned there only on March 17.