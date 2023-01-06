UN mission for Yelenovka not receiving security guarantees — UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, January 6. /TASS/. The reason to disband the fact finding mission on the incident in Yelenovka is that it has not received required security and access guarantees, Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The basic reason is one of security guarantees," the Spokesman said. "We did have as you said, the political agreement. But for such a complex and delicate mission and dangerous mission, let's face it in what is an active war zone. We require a clear safety and access guarantees from both sides and we didn't feel we had received them," Dujarric said, without answering the question about the party that had not provided the required guarantees.

The mission could be reconstituted in the future, Dujarric noted. "As soon as we feel that we have the proper security guarantees and we can go, the mission will be reconstituted," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian army delivered the missile strike against the detention center in Yelenovka, which took place on July 29, 2022 and killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. A total of 73 detainees and eight wardens were injured.