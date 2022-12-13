White House, African leaders disagree on ways to end Ukrainian conflict — newspaper

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The White House and the leaders of African countries disagree on ways to end the Ukrainian conflict, the Washington Post reported, citing senior US administration officials.

According to one of the officials, African leaders have made it clear to Washington that they simply want an end to the conflict. The two sides disagree on what tactics to use to get to a settlement as the Africans oppose sanctions on Russia, the newspaper notes.

"The Africans want to see a diplomatic solution to this conflict. We generally do, too, but ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the official said, as cited by the Washington Post. "The disconnect comes when some of the countries have expressed discomfort with sanctions and critiques of Russia that they think make it more difficult to get to a diplomatic solution," the official added.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden plans to visit a number of African countries next year. An official announcement is expected to be made at the US-Africa Leaders Summit set to be held in Washington this week.