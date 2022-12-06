Resignation of cabinet, dismissal of parliament not discussed — Mongolian PM

ULAANBAATAR, December 6. /TASS/. The issue of the Mongolian government resigning or dismissing the parliament was not discussed at a session of the country’s National Security Council last night held over mass protests in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene told a press conference on Tuesday.

"At a session of the National Security Council, an exchange of opinions was held over recent events. The resignation of the cabinet or the dismissal of the parliament were not discussed. The president said that he was ready to back systemic reforms if the people supported them," the head of the Mongolian government said. He added that on Monday, the protesters presented about 20 demands and proposals, including one on reforming the electoral system. The prime minister said that he intended to discuss the possible reforms with the leaders of political parties and civic organizations.

A protest rally which broke out in the Mongolian capital on December 4 was triggered by dissatisfaction over the investigation into a case on coal exports to China bypassing customs control. The demonstrators demanded to name the suspects claiming there were high-ranking officials among them. On Monday, the protesters gathered again and tried to block traffic along central streets. They torched a straw Christmas tree in the central square and rushed to storm the Government Palace.

In response to the protests, the government set up a working group for dialogue with the demonstrators chaired by head of the secretariat of the Mongolian government and leader of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan. Also on Monday, the country’s parliament held an emergency session discussing declaring a state of emergency in the capital. However, after the protesters peacefully left the vicinity of the Government Palace, the consideration of this issue was suspended and the legislative assembly which initially supported the cabinet’s initiative on introducing a state of emergency said that it was not necessary at this time.