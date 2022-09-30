Kremlin brands Nord Stream ruptures as ‘unprecedented act of state terrorism’

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The ruptures at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are an unprecedented act of state terrorism, which requires a serious international investigation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously, such an unprecedented act of, one might say, state terrorism, cannot and should not go without a serious international investigation. Of course, cooperation within the framework of such an investigation will be required," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

However, Peskov remained mum on whether the Russian Federation is ready to provide data indicating a Western trace to the state of emergency at the Nord Stream pipelines, mentioned by Sergey Naryshkin, who heads the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"I can't answer that question yet," he said.

Earlier, Naryshkin said that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service possesses materials indicating a Western trail to the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. He also recalled that an investigation is underway in Russia following the explosions along the gas pipelines.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, branded the incident as "sabotage," stressing that this sort of "deliberate disruption would result in the strongest possible response.".