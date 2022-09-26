Vienna to host 66th Annual Regular Session of IAEA General Conference

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The 66th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference will kick off in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday.

According to an IAEA statement, Representatives from the IAEA’s 175 member states "delegates will discuss a range of topics, from the 2021 Annual Report and the 2023 budget to strengthening activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, as well as the Agency’s nuclear safety and security activities and strengthening the effectiveness and improving the efficiency of Agency safeguards." The delegates "will also discuss specifically nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine and safeguards in the Middle East and in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

A delegation from Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation will participate in the session, hosting a number of events both at the venue and online. The issues that Rosatom will bring up for discussion include international cooperation in the creation of nuclear research and isotope production centers, the safe management of spent nuclear fuel, education and human resource development in the nuclear industry. In addition, the corporation will also offer virtual tours of Russian nuclear power plants.

The General Conference, which consists of all of the IAEA member states, is the agency’s main governing body. Other governing bodies include the 35-member Board of Governors, which deals with the agency’s practical activities, and the Secretariat that carries out day-to-day activities.