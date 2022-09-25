Kiev troops fire 16 rockets at LPR using HIMARS over past day

LUGANSK, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 16 rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Four HIMARS rocket fire attacks coming from positions held by Ukrainian armed formations were registered, targeting the settlements of Nizhnyaya Duvanka, Novaya Astrakhan, Severodonetsk and the city of Stakhanov (16 M31 GMLRS rockets launched)," the mission said.

As a result of the shelling in the village of Nizhnyaya Duvanka, one residential building was destroyed, another one was damaged. Information about casualties or damage is currently being verified.