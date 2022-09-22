Kiev troops use HIMARS to strike Lisichansk, Gorskoye — LPR

LUGANSK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired ten rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the cities of Lisichansk and Gorskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Thursday, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"HIMARS rocket fire coming from positions held by Ukrainian armed formations was registered at 19:45 [Moscow time], targeting the city of Lisichansk (six rockets launched)," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

Besides that, four HIMARS rockets were fired towards Gorskoye at 16:30 Moscow time.

Information about casualties or damage is currently being verified.