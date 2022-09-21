US will never recognize results of referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kherson — Blinken

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The United States will never agree to recognize the results of referendums held at liberated territories of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

" If these referenda proceed, and if Russia purports to annex Ukrainian territory, the United States will never, never recognize it," the US top diplomat said prior to talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.