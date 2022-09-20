Kiev to continue hostilities despite referendums for some regions to join Russia — Kuleba

KIEV, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said the referendums planned in the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions won’t change Kiev’s position and Ukraine will press on with hostilities.

Kuleba said on Twitter that the plans by the Donbass republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions "will not change anything."

"Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say," he said.

Andrey Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, has labeled the planned referendums as "blackmail".