KHERSON, September 20. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kherson region have decided to hold a referendum on the region's accession to the Russian Federation, Vladimir Saldo, head of the military-civilian administration of the region, said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Having considered the appeals of public organizations and residents of the region, the leadership of the administration of the Kherson Region decided to hold a referendum on the accession of the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation. I am sure that the leadership of the Russian Federation will accept the results of the referendum and the Kherson Region will be part of Russia, becoming a full-fledged subject of the single state," Saldo wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Public Council of the Kherson Region asked Saldo to immediately hold a referendum on the region's joining the Russian Federation. Council members unanimously supported the appeal. According to the chairman of the Public Council, Vladimir Ovcharenko, the appeal is based on numerous suggestions and wishes of public organizations and residents of the Kherson Region.

On Monday, the LPR Civic Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and open new opportunities for its reconstruction. Later, the Civic Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) issued a similar appeal to its leader, Denis Pushilin, and the parliament. After that, the DPR head had a telephone conversation with his LPR counterpart and suggested synchronizing efforts to prepare for the referendums.