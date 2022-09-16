Ukraine confirms involvement in Kherson bombing, murder of official in Berdyansk

KIEV, September 16. /TASS/. It was the Ukrainian Armed Forces that carried out a missile strike on the building of the military-civil administration in Kerson, which killed three people, and the killing of officials in Berdyansk, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak said on Friday on live stream on the YouTube channel Khodorkovsky LIVE (designated as a media foreign agent in Russia - TASS).

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces - this is Kherson, of course, clear," he said, responding to the host's question about which of the Friday’s strikes targeting the liberated territories was organized by Ukrainian forces. Commenting on the murder of a deputy head of the military-civil administration and the head of the election commission for the referendum in Berdyansk, Podolyak called them "military targets, nothing more". At the same time, he considers the death of the prosecutor general in Lugansk an internal conflict.

Friday saw a series of strikes on liberated areas. The Ukrainian Armed Forces made a rocket strike on the building of the military-civil administration of the Kherson Region where a meeting was underway. Three people were killed and 13 others were wounded. LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko was killed when a self-made explosive device went off in his office, and his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko was also killed. In another development, deputy head of the Berdyansk administration Oleg Boiko and his wife were killed on Friday.