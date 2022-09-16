US military aid to Ukraine to include HIMARS ammunition, high-precision artillery rounds

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The US administration included ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), high-precision artillery rounds anti-drone systems and counter-artillery radars into its $600-million military aid package to Ukraine authorized on Thursday, the US Department of Defense said.

According to the Pentagon’s statement, the package includes 36,000 105mm artillery rounds, 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds and four counter-artillery radars, as well as small arms and ammunition.