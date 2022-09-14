US, French, German, Dutch mercenaries fighting in Kherson Region, official says

KHERSON, September 14. /TASS/. Mercenaries from the United States, Poland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries are fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson Region, Deputy Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS on Wednesday.

"There are a lot of mercenaries, including foreign nationals, namely from the US, Poland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands and other countries," he said, when asked about mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ side in the Kherson Region.

The official pointed out that the Ukrainian forces currently outnumbered the forces protecting the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. "However, those are mostly untrained people, while we have a serious line of defense as far as the Kherson Region is concerned. Everything is functioning quite well in the Zaporozhye Region, too," Stremousov noted. He emphasized that Ukrainian troops, most of them mobilized soldiers, were confronted by the highly professional Russian army, ready to repel more attacks by the Ukrainian military.

Last night, Ukrainian troops attempted offensives near the Davydov Brod and Kiselevka settlements but their attacks were repulsed by the allied forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the Kherson Region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The regional authorities have repeatedly announced plans to join Russia.