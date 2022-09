KHERSON, September 14. /TASS/. At least five blasts erupted in Kherson early on Wednesday, with Russian air defense systems proposedly going on, a TASS correspondent reported.

Blasts were heard at around 6:10 am Moscow time. Meanwhile there were no missile signs in the air.

Since August 28, the Ukrainian army has been shelling several communities in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure have been destroyed and homes damaged.