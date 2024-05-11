IIHF implements 24-month ban on international transfers by CSKA Hockey Club

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation Disciplinary Board has decided to implement a 24-month transfer ban on all international transfers by CSKA Moscow Hockey Club.

The ban is imposed from the day the original one-year transfer ban concludes (from August 11, 2024 to August 10, 2026).

In addition, the IIHS has decided to implement a three-year suspension on Russian goalkeeper Ivan Fedorov for playing in all IIHF competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Earlier, the IIHF imposed one million Swiss Francs fine on the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) for Fedotov’s participation in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in the 2023/24 season. The FHR said it would appeal the ruling in an established procedure.

In July 2022, the goalkeeper, having a signed contract with the Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Club of the National Hockey League (NHL), was drafted for military service. After demobilization, Fedotov signed a contract with CSKA Moscow Hockey Club. On August 4, 2023, the IIHF sided with the Philadelphia Flyers in a dispute with CSKA Moscow HC over Fedotov, as the American club transferred his contract from the 2022/23 season to the 2023/24 season due to the ice hockey player’s military service.

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) announced that the CSKA Moscow HC can nominate Fedotov for matches, after the Prosecutor General’s Office notified the KHL and the Russian Ice Hockey Federation that the IIHF ruling was illegal in terms of the athlete’s labor rights. After Fedotov had hit the ice in the first match, the IIHF imposed a $5,600 fine on the KHL.

On March 28, CSKA Moscow HC informed about the termination of contract with Fedotov. The Olympic silver medalist and Gagarin Cup winner joined Philadelphia Flyers HC on March 29.