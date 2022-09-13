Armenia reports dead and wounded in its armed forces due to escalation on the border

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The Armenian armed forces report dead and wounded in its ranks as a result of the escalation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, there are dead and wounded. Press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan wrote this on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) on Tuesday.

"As a result of the aggression of the Azerbaijani side, there are dead and wounded in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces. The data is being specified," Torosyan wrote.

The press secretary of the defense ministry also called the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Armenian side started the shelling a lie. He accused the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan of allegedly preparing the information ground for this provocation for a long time, as evidenced by the daily disinformation about shelling from the Armenian side.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that at 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms.