Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports large-scale sabotage by Armenian forces on the border

BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian armed forces staged a large-scale sabotage on the border between the two countries.

"Units of the Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale sabotage on the state border in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin areas," the ministry's press service said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces mined areas between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and the supply road, taking advantage of the terrain.

"As a result of urgent measures taken by our units to immediately prevent these acts, an armed clash occurred," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijani army units are taking countermeasures, the ministry added.

"The necessary measures are being taken to silence the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and prevent the expansion of military clashes. There are losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.