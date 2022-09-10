Blinken, EU’s von der Leyen discuss anti-Russia measures, energy security

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks by phone on Saturday, touching upon measures against Russia, support for Kiev and energy security in the EU, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

As the press release says, Blinken spoke with von der Leyen "to discuss continued support for Ukraine, reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Europe’s energy security, and continue coordination to hold Russia accountable" for its special military operation.

The US Secretary of State and the European Commission President also "discussed the importance of ensuring continued stability and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include occupying Ukrainian territories, as its goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Russia. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at tens of billions of dollars.

Some Western politicians admitted that it is, in fact, an economic war against Russia. As Putin stated on March 16, the West’s sanctions policy against Moscow bears all the hallmarks of aggression. He pointed out that the policy of containing Russia is the West’s long-term strategy.