DPR holds talks on recognition with 7 states from Asia, Africa and Latin America

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is holding negotiations on recognition with seven states in Asia, Africa and Latin America, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Donetsk News Agency Wednesday.

"We hold negotiations [on recognition of DPR - TASS]. In particular, our Ambassador to Moscow Olga Makeyeva met with representatives of seven states: those are states from Asia, Latin America and Africa," she said.

Earlier, Nikonorova told TASS that DPR is working on recognition with almost every country that either took a neutral position toward the special military operation in Ukraine or supported it.

Russia officially recognized DPR and LPR on February 21, 2022 and established diplomatic relations with Donetsk and Lugansk the next day. South Ossetia became the first country to recognize the Donbass republics back in 2014. Abkhazia recognized the republics after Russia, on February 25, 2022. The republics were recognized On June 29 by Syria and by North Korea on July 13.