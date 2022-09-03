No casualties in missile strike on Kherson’s residential neighborhood

KHERSON, September 3. /TASS/. There were no casualties in the missile strike conducted by Ukraine’s armed forces on a residential area near Kherson’s river port on Saturday, a spokesman for the regional law enforcement bodies told reporters at the scene.

"The Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile strike on Kherson’s residential neighborhood located near the river port, on Day of Solidarity in the Fight against Terrorism. No one was hurt," he said.

The attack took place at 15.30 local time. Emergency services are working on the site, he said.

A TASS correspondent reported that several apartment houses were damaged in the shelling: windows were shattered and debris was scattered across nearby yards.