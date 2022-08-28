LPR says Ukraine fired six HIMARS rockets toward Svatovo

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. The LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire on Tuesday on Sunday said Ukrainian forces fired six rockets toward Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"A shelling of the population center of Svatovo by Ukrainian armed formations from MLRS HIMARS (six rockets) has been detected at 04:50," the office said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the shelling damaged two warehouses, six units of equipment and nine cars at an agricultural company.