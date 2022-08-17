UN’s Guterres plans to discuss de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine — deputy spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. At talks in Ukraine’s Lvov with the Ukrainian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the UN secretary-general may discuss de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told a briefing on Wednesday when asked about the purpose of Antonio Guterres' trip.

"We've made clear the issues that have been of concern regarding Ukraine. He is dealing with issues including the movement of ships, food and grain issue," Farhan Haq said.

"The concerns about the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, the concerns about fact finding activity concerning Yelenovka prison and also his overall efforts to do what he can to essentially lower the temperature as much as possible with the various authorities. Those will be part of the discussions," the deputy spokesman said.