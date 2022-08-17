North Korea’s missile launches signal readiness to defend security, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The recent cruise missile launches by North Korea in response to the joint military exercises by the United States and its regional allies demonstrated that Pyongyang is ready to protect its security and sovereignty, according to political scientist and seasoned expert on Korean issues Alexander Zhebin.

"With its missile launches and other similar actions, North Korea has shown that it is ready to defend itself and will stand up for its security and sovereignty using missiles, even guided ones," the specialist told TASS. He pointed to the recent trilateral anti-missile defense drills by the US, South Korea and Japan that were held in the Pacific and a major bilateral exercise involving Washington and Seoul is scheduled soon. Due to this, North Korea showed its readiness to fend off all possible threats, the expert noted.

He also added that ballistic technologies are not used in the cruise missiles, therefore, there are no restrictions on their tests and production. "By launching the cruise missiles, North Korea is not violating any international agreements and obligations," the expert pointed out.

The Russian guru on Korea stressed that after the US lifts all restrictions, South Korea can potentially develop an intercontinental ballistic missile. Additionally, Seoul vowed to other countries that its anti-missile defense wouldn’t be integrated with that of the US and Japan. "Actually, it turns out that these were lies and empty promises, everything will be controlled by the US in this region," the expert specified, noting that Pyongyang is reacting to these circumstances using its available methods.

Yonhap, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea launched two cruise missiles in the direction of the Yellow Sea within the framework of tests on Wednesday. The news agency noted that this was the first cruise missile launch since January. On June 5, North Korea tested a ballistic missile.

On Tuesday, the South Korean and American militaries started preliminary drills which will be followed by the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise. On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference marking his first 100 days in office. In his address, he noted that he did not wish for the existing state of affairs in the republic to be changed by force.