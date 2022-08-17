Operation of Mariupol airport can be resumed in three years — DPR Deputy PM

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic intend to restore the operation of the Mariupol airport in the next three years, Deputy Prime Minister of the DPR government Evgeny Solntsev said in an interview with TASS.

"In the next three years, we want to restore it. I don't see anything difficult or complicated there," Solntsev said.

Currently, the work is now underway to clear the airport of mines, which is scheduled to be completed by November 1, he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Mariupol airport will be military-civilian. The restoration of the airport is part of the master plan for the restoration of the city.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin reported that the restoration of the housing resources in Mariupol is one of the priority tasks.

On July 29, he presented a master plan for the development of Mariupol to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This plan provides for the restoration of the city within three years. The document provides for the construction and restoration of 90 social facilities by the end of the year, the creation of a new transport interchange hub, which includes a railway station, a port and tram lines, as well as the development of the airport.