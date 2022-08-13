Washington, Beijing must be careful with their Taiwan moves — Kissinger

NEW YORK, August 13. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that Washington and Beijing should be careful in their steps on the situation around Taiwan, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"The policy that was carried out by both parties has produced and allowed the progress of Taiwan into an autonomous democratic entity and has preserved peace between China and the U.S. for 50 years," he said.

"One should be very careful, therefore, in measures that seem to change the basic structure," Kissinger added.

The situation in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the Asia-Pacific region escalated after the trip of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taipei on August 2-3, which drew sharp criticism from mainland China.