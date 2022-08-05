20 civilians killed, over 100 wounded in DPR in past week in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. Twenty civilians were killed and as many as 105 more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops over the past week, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Friday.

According to the mission, most intense shelling was reported in Donetsk. Since July 29, some 80 rockets have been fired from Grad multiple rocket launch systems alone. On August 4 alone, eight civilians were killed and five more were wounded as a result of shelling of Donetsk’s central part.

Moreover, Ukrainian troops have been making an extensive use of PMF-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines. According to the DPR’s mission, more than 20 civilians, including a child, have been wounded by these mines. One of them later died in hospital.