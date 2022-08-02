World Chess Federation President Dvorkovich is most likely to be reelected, Karpov says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich, who is the reigning president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), will certainly be reelected for another term at the helm of the world’s governing body of chess, Anatoly Karpov, the 12th World Chess Champion, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Dvorkovich will be reelected. The only obstacle is his possible inclusion in the list of sanctions. In this case, it will be over and he will be unable to exercise his powers," Karpov said in an interview with TASS.

"If included in the sanctions list, the federation would come under a threat of cancelled bank accounts. However, there are no chances on behalf of his opponents and Dvorkovich would certainly win the elections," Karpov stated.

Elections of the president and the vice-president of the organization will be held during the meeting of the FIDE General Assembly, scheduled to be held in India’s Chennai on August 7-8.

Other registered candidates running in the upcoming election are Ukraine’s Andrey Barishpolets, Inalbek Sheripov of Belarus and Bachar Kouatly from France.

Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich was elected the president of FIDE on October 3, 2018.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.