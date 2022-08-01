US does not consider Russia’s response on exchange of prisoners serious — White House

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The US Administration does not consider the Russian response to US offers on exchange of prisoners to be serious, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Monday.

"There was a counter-offer that was made, which we don’t see as a serious counter-offer," the spokeswoman said, commenting on the Moscow-Washington talks on exchange of prisoners.

"We’ve put forward a substantial offer [to Russia]. And we want to have a good-faith conversation on that. We want to make sure that we get this done as soon as possible. What we have heard, as you’ve heard from my colleagues, is in bad faith," Jean-Pierre said.