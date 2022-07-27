Law enforcement take control of parliament in Baghdad, protests spill into other cities

CAIRO, July 27. /TASS/. Protesters who seized Iraq's parliament building are leaving it now, while law enforcement are gradually regaining control of the compound, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a crowd of people broke into the parliament building in protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, who is considered a Shiite politician close to Tehran, as candidate for prime minister of Iraq. Security forces did not impede the crowd, which eventually made it into the main meeting room.

For safety reasons, many Iraqi officials hurried to leave Baghdad's Green Zone, which found itself in the epicenter of popular unrest.

Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbousi urged people to avoid violence and leave the building, which eventually happened - at the appeal of Shiite Imam Muqtada al-Sadr protesters began to leave the parliament building. As people are leaving, security forces are being deployed along the perimeter of the building.

Meanwhile, protests have spread to other cities in the country - Najaf, Basra and Karbala.