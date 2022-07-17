Four DPR soldiers killed, seven wounded during day - People’s Militia

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Four servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and seven more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that four soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and seven more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, nine DPR settlements came under shelling by Ukrainian troops who fired more than 460 shells from systems, mortars, and Grad multiple rocket launch systems. "As a result of shelling, two civilians were wounded. Twelve dwelling houses and three civil infrastructure facilities were damaged," Basurin said.