DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 56 times in the past 24 hours, killing a civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 56 shelling attacks were registered from Ukrainian forces," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "A civilian was reported killed in Donetsk’s Kirovsky District in the period."

Another civilian sustained wounds in Yasinovataya, and 14 other localities came under fire that left 16 homes and two civilian infrastructure facilities damaged. Ukrainians fired 441 munition rounds, using Grad multiple launch rocket systems, cannon artillery, including NATO-standard 155 mm caliber guns, and large caliber mortars, in the attacks.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the two Donbass republics, and agreements on friendship were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request for assistance from the leaders of the DPR and the LPR.