Moldova may lose some of its territories if it hurries to integrate into EU — ex-president

CHISINAU, July 15. /TASS/. Moldova will lose some of its territories if it hurries to integrate into the European Union without consultations with the regions, Moldova’s former President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

"What is European integration? <…> Obviously, it will be without Transnistria. Transnistria will be against it. It will be without Gagauzia in the south, which also said it won’t accept it. We will have absolute chaos and destabilization in the entire country. We will lose some of our territories," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The European Union summit on June 23 granted a candidate country status to Ukraine and Moldova. Following this step, the unrecognized Transnistrian republic and the Gagauz autonomy voiced their disagreement with it, saying that the decision had been made non-transparently, without consultations with the population.

The Gagauz parliament passed a declaration expressing its commitment "to defend the interests of the Gagauz people in the context of ensuring its political and socio-economic independence." The autonomy’s leader, Irina Vlah, who is a member of the Moldovan government, said she had learnt about the initiative to apply for EU membership from the news.