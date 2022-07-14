Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says he will resign — press service

ROME, July 14. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that he resigns from his post. According to his press service, Draghi said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers that he would offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

"I want to announce that tonight I will hand in resignation to the president of the republic," the government press office quoted him as saying.

The reason for the resignation was that the Five Star Movement, one of the parties of the ruling coalition that formed its core until recently, refused to participate in a confidence vote in the upper house of the Italian Parliament. By their boycott, they formally signaled the withdrawal from the parliamentary majority.

Previously, Draghi said that he didn’t see his government without the Five Star Movement, noting, however, that it made no sense to keep the coalition based on ultimatums.