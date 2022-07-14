North Korea to develop interstate relations with DPR, LPR — KCNA

SEOUL, July 14. /TASS/. North Korea plans to develop interstate relations with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR, LPR) on the basis of the principles of independence, peace and friendship, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

According to KCNA, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui sent letters of recognition to her counterpart in the Donbass republics. "In the letters, she informed them that the DPRK government decided to recognize the independence of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Lugansk and expressed the will to develop the state-to-state relations with those countries in the idea of independence, peace and friendship," the agency said.

North Korea is the fifth country recognizing the DPR’s and LPTR’s independence, after Russia, Syria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.

In response, Kiev said it was severing diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.