Dozens of people injured in Ukraine’s strike on Novaya Kakhovka

KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. Dozens of people were injured as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Novaya Kakhovka, there were also deaths, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region Vladimir Leontyev told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless," he said, noting that the city is significantly damaged.

Leontyev added that "the victims were admitted to both the city hospital and the military hospital". "We still have to assess the damage, because the situation is still ongoing" he said, adding that the city authorities intend to start assessing the damage on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening. In addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertilizer warehouses.