Sri Lankan parliament speaker holding meeting with political parties on current situation

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. Representatives of Sri Lankan political parties have started a meeting in Colombo devoted to the current situation in the country, the Adaderana news portal reported on Saturday.

The meeting is headed by the parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, according to the report.

The sides are to discuss the situation in the state after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from his residence, he is hiding now.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombo on Saturday, demanding resignation of sitting head of state Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They managed to break into his residence. Some 32 people were wounded during the protests, including several policemen.