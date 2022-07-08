Ukrainian president rebukes US for not doing enough for his country

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told CNN that Washington was not providing enough support to the Kiev government.

"[The] United States are helping Ukraine, helping a lot, but it's not enough in order to win. I hope my trust will speed up this help to Ukraine," Zelensky said. "We want the increment of this help - we're fighting for our land, we don't want people from different countries fight for our territory. But the US are a world economy and can help us with both arms and finances."

"And also, the US can influence the decisions of the European countries - this is also the political support," the Ukrainian leader continued.

He admitted that "some countries in Europe want a balance between Russia and Ukraine," and started supporting his country "owing to the US help."

Zelensky also expressed hope that US President Joe Biden would visit his country.

"We would love to see President Biden in Ukraine. I heard that he supported the idea. There are some security moments, which stand in the way of his visit, we understand that," the Ukrainian president said. "I truly think this would help the Ukrainians. Ukrainians support [the] United States, the trust of the Ukrainians to the United States is very high, same as to the UK and Poland and the Baltic states."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.