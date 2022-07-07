Pentagon’s Minotaur II+ rocket explodes during trials – US Space Force

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The trials of a Minotaur II+ rocket conducted in California for the Pentagon resulted in an explosion only seconds after the launch, the press service of Vandenberg Space Force Base reported on Thursday.

"A Minotaur II+ rocket exploded approximately 11 seconds after launching from Test Pad-01 at 11:01 p.m. PDT Wednesday. There were no injuries in the explosion and the debris was contained to the immediate vicinity of the launch pad," the statement said.

It was noted that an investigative review board had been established to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to US media outlets, the trials of Minotaur II+ are designated to help in the development of the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile which with time should replace Minuteman ballistic missiles.