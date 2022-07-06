Ukrainian official admits cases of misusing western military aid

KIEV, July 6. /TASS/. A number of cases in which Western humanitarian and military aid was being sold have been confirmed in Ukraine, Economic Security Bureau chief Vadim Melnik has told reporters.

"Even defense-related goods are being sold. We have established such facts," he told the Ukraine-24 television.

"We need to establish clear algorithms of receiving, allocating and using the aid, which is currently being provided by our international partners," the official said.

In his words, the bureau launched about a dozen of criminal cases into related offenses, but more and more such facts are being recorded by other law enforcement agencies as well.