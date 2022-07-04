No strains in relations with Russia, Sri Lanka’s prime minister says

COLOMBO / SRI LANKA/. July 4./TASS/. Sri Lanka does not impose any sanctions on Russia and maintains normal relationship with Moscow, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Monday.

The prime minister answered in the negative when asked whether the sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow have affected relations between the two countries. "No, we have not imposed sanctions on Russia and we have normal relationship with Russia," he said.

"I think, most of the countries in Indian Ocean region do trade with Russia and carry on the political relations, there have been no strains in relations," Ranil Wickremesinghe added in his first interview with the Russian media.

When asked about the West’s intentions to impose price caps on Russian oil, the prime minister said "They seem to be using economic levers to put pressure on Russia, but I don’t know whether all those levers will work at the moment".